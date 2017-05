BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Law enforcement officials are offering up a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Buffalo man.

Floyd Crittenden, aka “Pumpkin” is wanted by U.S. Marshals Services for a weapons charge/endangering the welfare of a child.

He’s described as 5’10”, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 71 Jackson Terrace, Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimestoppers tip line at 867-6161.