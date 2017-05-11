Emergency crews seeing cases of Narcan-resistant heroin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emergency crews say they are seeing cases of Narcan-resistant heroin.

Narcan can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives, but emergency workers in Rochester believe heroin laced with a synthetic additive may have made its way to the area.

First responders say this batch prevents Narcan from effectively working.

“It’s still not effective, so we end up giving them the IV dose which is a little bit more potent,” Greece Volunteer Ambulance Chief Matt Comer said. “We have cases where it’s taken 5-6 times of that amount.”

The new synthetic drug has been linked to 44 deaths in Chicago and more in Pittsburgh.

In February, China announced it would ban the manufacturing of this drug and three other synthetic opioids.