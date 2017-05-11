Erie County Sheriff defends controversial appearance during debate

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff defended a controversial public appearance at Wednesday night’s Sheriff debate in Buffalo.

Sheriff Tim Howard met challenger Bernie Tolbert at the SEIU offices.

Democrats have slammed Howard for speaking at a “Spirit of America” rally last month.

Howard was in his Sheriff’s uniform when he spoke to a crowd that included some white supremacists.

During the debate, Howard said, “It was to address concerns. It was to address patriotism. My comments were about the fundamental principles under which our nation was formed. I was misquoted several times by the media.”

His challenger, Tolbert, commented on the controversial appearance by saying “I just think that when you represent the entire community, you have to be concerned about things that might be divisive, and may divide your community. People have to be able to look at you and say ‘You’re my sheriff.'”

Election Day is on Nov. 7.

