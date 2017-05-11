Erie County will get its first cricket field

Cricket matches, lessons will be held at new field in Ellicott Creek Park

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cricket, a popular international bat-and-game, is coming to Erie County.

The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and the India Association of Buffalo (IAB) have partnered to create the county’s first cricket in Ellicott Creek Park in Tonawanda.

The new field will be built on the site of a little-used baseball diamond in the park and the IAB hopes to begin playing games as soon as possible.

The IAB will host matches for teams across Western New York at the Ellicott Creek Park cricket field, IAB president Sibu Nair said. The organization will also provide cricket lessons for children and community members.

The field will serve as a platform for teams wishing to participate in the WNY Cricket Leather Ball League or any other form of cricket.

Design and construction-related costs for the field will be borne by the IAB. The organization will also be responsible for the field’s maintenance.

“Cricket is played worldwide and has millions of fans around the globe and thousands in Western New York,” Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said in a statement. “Adding this cricket field to Ellicott Creek Park will bring the sport closer to home so that residents can see the game played, learn to play it, and have another reason to enjoy our parks.”

Cricket is a baseball-like game with key differences in equipment, field layout, and scoring. Matches feature two teams trying to outscore each other and can be played in different formats that may last anywhere from an hour or two to several days.

The game traces its roots to England and enjoys immense popularity around the world.