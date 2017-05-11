Erie County will get its first cricket field

By Published: Updated:

Cricket matches, lessons will be held at new field in Ellicott Creek Park

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO This little-used baseball diamond in Ellicott Creek Park will become home to Erie County's first cricket field.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cricket, a popular international bat-and-game, is coming to Erie County.

The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and the India Association of Buffalo (IAB) have partnered to create the county’s first cricket in Ellicott Creek Park in Tonawanda.

The new field will be built on the site of a little-used baseball diamond in the park and the IAB hopes to begin playing games as soon as possible.

The IAB will host matches for teams across Western New York at the Ellicott Creek Park cricket field, IAB president Sibu Nair said. The organization will also provide cricket lessons for children and community members.

The field will serve as a platform for teams wishing to participate in the WNY Cricket Leather Ball League or any other form of cricket.

Design and construction-related costs for the field will be borne by the IAB. The organization will also be responsible for the field’s maintenance.

“Cricket is played worldwide and has millions of fans around the globe and thousands in Western New York,” Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said in a statement. “Adding this cricket field to Ellicott Creek Park will bring the sport closer to home so that residents can see the game played, learn to play it, and have another reason to enjoy our parks.”

Cricket is a baseball-like game with key differences in equipment, field layout, and scoring. Matches feature two teams trying to outscore each other and can be played in different formats that may last anywhere from an hour or two to several days.

The game traces its roots to England and enjoys immense popularity around the world.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s