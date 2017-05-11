Former Dunkirk mayor to be sentenced for wire fraud

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who served as Mayor of Dunkirk from 2002 to 2012 could spend the next 20 years behind bars.

After pleading guilty to wire fraud earlier this year, Richard Frey will be sentenced on Thursday afternoon.

According to prosecutors, Frey, 85, executed a scheme to defraud the owner of a food production company and the co-owners of a hospitality company. Checks from those people totaled more than $54,000.

This occurred while Frey was in office.

Frey did not disclose or report the contributions on campaign disclosure reports, and instead used them for his own personal benefit.

It is required that local candidates for public office disclose contributions.

Frey could also be fined $250,000 during his sentencing.