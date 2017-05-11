Group claims Buffalo School District isn’t trying to stop LGBTQ discrimination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A high school principal is facing allegations of discrimination involving students in the LGBTQ community.

A civil liberties group filed a lawsuit claiming the Buffalo School District is doing nothing to stop it.

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) says students at McKinley High School have been trying to set up a gay-straight alliance for years, but have been blocked.

They claim the school has a history of homophobic policies.

“It’s just really sad that you know, in 2017, it’s just sad that we are still facing these issues nowadays,” McKinley High School student Byshop Elliott said. “It’s definitely a tear-jerker.”

NYCLU Staff Attorney Bobby Hodgdon said “It is written into the Equal Access Act that once you allow a club to form you cannot turn around and prohibit another club from forming based on its politics, its viewpoint, its subject matter.”

The Buffalo School District has not replied to News 4’s request for comment.