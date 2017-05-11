Group claims Buffalo School District isn’t trying to stop LGBTQ discrimination

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A high school principal is facing allegations of discrimination involving students in the LGBTQ community.

A civil liberties group filed a lawsuit claiming the Buffalo School District is doing nothing to stop it.

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) says students at McKinley High School have been trying to set up a gay-straight alliance for years, but have been blocked.

They claim the school has a history of homophobic policies.

“It’s just really sad that you know, in 2017, it’s just sad that we are still facing these issues nowadays,” McKinley High School student Byshop Elliott said. “It’s definitely a tear-jerker.”

NYCLU Staff Attorney Bobby Hodgdon said “It is written into the Equal Access Act that once you allow a club to form you cannot turn around and prohibit another club from forming based on its politics, its viewpoint, its subject matter.”

The Buffalo School District has not replied to News 4’s request for comment.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s