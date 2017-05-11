Hamburg man pleads guilty to used textbook scam

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Hamburg man has pleaded guilty to mail fraud for a used textbook scheme.

The New York Attorney General’s office announced Thursday that Jeffrey Tomasik, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the charges.

According to assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth R. Moellering, who is handling the case, Tomasik ran a used textbook scheme where he would rent textbooks from Amazon and other companies and then sell the books on eBay. Tomasik rented the books using aliases and at least 20 different online accounts. Instead of returning the textbooks when the rental contracts expired, he sold them online while ignoring the collection notices.

Tomasik also entered into a large contract to sell used textbooks to victims in California. After receiving a $50,000 down payment on the contract via PayPal the defendant sent only one textbook and removed his bank information from the PayPal account so the victims couldn’t recover their money.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the US Postal Inspection Service.

Tomasik is scheduled to be sentenced 10 a.m. Sept. 14.

 

 

