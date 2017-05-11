Lawsuit filed on behalf of India Cummings

India Cummings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of India Cummings, a woman who died after spending time in the Erie County Holding Center.

Earlier this year, Erie County medical officials said they still did not know what killed the 27-year-old in February of 2016.

The lawsuit accused Erie County, the Sheriff’s office, Sheriff Tim Howard and the Lackawanna Police Department of causing her death.

According to a release from the office of Matthew Albert Esq., Cummings, a Rochester native, “had no previous criminal history.” Albert is Cummings’ family’s attorney.

Cummings was taken to the Holding Center on Feb. 1 of last year after the attorney says she suffered “a psychological breakdown.” Authorities accused her of a car jacking.

More than two weeks later, Cummings was taken from the facility “while brain dead and in organ failure” before dying on Feb. 21 at Buffalo General Medical Center, the attorney’s office said.

The lawsuit claims Cummings was “deprived of necessary food and water,” and also claims she was beaten by Holding Center personnel and Lackawanna police.

MORE | See the complaint here.

