Scene secure after SWAT team responds to Lewiston home

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston police and a SWAT team from the Niagara County Sheriff’s office were seen staged in front of a house on Albright Rd. Thursday morning.

Wednesday night, around 8:30 p.m., Lewiston police say they received a call claiming there was a distraught man in the house. The call came from someone else who lived there, police say.

According to police, there were guns in the house.

When officers responded, no one came to the door, and when police called back, they say someone picked up, but immediately hung up.

A SWAT team responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and were able to coax the man out of the house, police say. He was taken for a mental health evaluation.

Other family members also came out of the home unharmed. They were not being held hostage, police say.

No one is facing charges as of Thursday morning, but police say that could change.