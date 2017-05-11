New SPCA in West Seneca will hold grand opening event Saturday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The SPCA serving Erie County will celebrate the grand opening of the new West Seneca SPCA location Saturday.

The celebration will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday May 13 at the SPCA’s 300 Harlem Road shelter.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., followed by cake for the first 250 people and music from the West Seneca Town Band.

The Erie County Sheriff’s mounted unit will make an appearance, as well as Cheektowaga Police with a K-9 demonstration at noon.

Food trucks and Rt. 16 Ice Cream will serve refreshments. A complimentary photo booth and massages will be offered.

Guests will be able to visit various SPCA departments and find answers to their questions and find answers to their questions about services provided by the Humane Society.

Billy Buffalo and Sabretooth will also make appearances. Animal adoptions and the SPCA Petique will be open until 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the website of the SPCA serving Erie County, YourSPCA.org, or call 716-875-7360.