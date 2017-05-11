New SPCA in West Seneca will hold grand opening event Saturday

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED IMAGE

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The SPCA serving Erie County will celebrate the grand opening of the new West Seneca SPCA location Saturday.

The celebration will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday May 13 at the SPCA’s 300 Harlem Road shelter.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., followed by cake for the first 250 people and music from the West Seneca Town Band.

The Erie County Sheriff’s mounted unit will make an appearance, as well as Cheektowaga Police with a K-9 demonstration at noon.

Food trucks and Rt. 16 Ice Cream will serve refreshments. A complimentary photo booth and massages will be offered.

Guests will be able to visit various SPCA departments and find answers to their questions and find answers to their questions about services provided by the Humane Society.

Billy Buffalo and Sabretooth will also make appearances. Animal adoptions and the SPCA Petique will be open until 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the website of the SPCA serving Erie County, YourSPCA.org, or call 716-875-7360.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s