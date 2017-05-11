New, two-story Dash’s planned for North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dash’s Market will expand to a new location in North Buffalo.

The local, family-owned supermarket chain will construct a new two-story market at Hertel Avenue and Starin Avenue starting this summer.

The 45,000 sq. ft. market’s design “intentionally reflects the character of the North Buffalo neighborhood it serves”, a press release from Dash’s said Thursday.

“Joe Dash considers the Hertel Avenue store his flagship location since it is within a few miles of where his family’s business started- the surrounding neighborhood is near and dear to his heart,” the press release stated.

The ground floor of the market includes full service meat, seafood, deli and produce departments, as well as coffee and pastry, and Dash’s signature Marketside CaféTM. The Marketside CaféTM offers freshly prepared breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with “grab-and-go” prepared foods.

The second story will host mezzanine cafe seating and dining for up to 180 customers, including an outdoor space. A community room and Dash’s “Virtual Office” area will also be on the second floor. The community room will be used for yoga classes or neighborhood meetings. The Virtual Office area will offer high-speed internet services, a work/meeting space, and printers.

Wendel Engineering is the architect and engineer on the project. The building is pursuing LEED certification, incorporating several green building and sustainable design elements.