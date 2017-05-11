New, two-story Dash’s planned for North Buffalo

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED IMAGE This rendering shows the new Dash's location at Hertel and Starin Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dash’s Market will expand to a new location in North Buffalo.

The local, family-owned supermarket chain will construct a new two-story market at Hertel Avenue and Starin Avenue starting this summer.

The 45,000 sq. ft. market’s design “intentionally reflects the character of the North Buffalo neighborhood it serves”, a press release from Dash’s said Thursday.

“Joe Dash considers the Hertel Avenue store his flagship location since it is within a few miles of where his family’s business started- the surrounding neighborhood is near and dear to his heart,” the press release stated.

The ground floor of the market includes full service  meat, seafood, deli and produce departments, as well as coffee and pastry, and Dash’s signature Marketside CaféTM. The Marketside CaféTM offers freshly prepared breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with “grab-and-go” prepared foods.

The second story will host mezzanine cafe seating and dining for up to 180 customers, including an outdoor space. A community room and Dash’s “Virtual Office” area will also be on the second floor. The community room will be used for yoga classes or neighborhood meetings. The Virtual Office area will offer high-speed internet services, a work/meeting space, and printers.

Wendel Engineering is the architect and engineer on the project. The building is pursuing LEED certification, incorporating several green building and sustainable design elements.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s