Nightly lane closures scheduled for I-290 westbound

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nightly lane closures are scheduled for the Interstate 290 westbound beginning May 15 as part of the New York State Department of Transportation’s project to rehabilitate the Interstate 290 bridges over Parker Boulevard.

Motorists should expect to encounter nightly lane closures on Interstate 290 westbound between exit 3, US Route 62-Niagara Falls Boulevard, and Exit 2, NY Route 425-Colvin Boulevard between 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

These lane closures are expected to last for approximately three weeks. Work on the project will then shift to the Interstate 290 eastbound.

The work is weather-sensitive and will be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511ny.org. Find NYSDOT on the web at www.dot.ny.gov, and on Twitter at @NYSDOTBuffalo.