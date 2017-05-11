Roving RV offering mobile salon and spa services while spreading empowerment

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y — The first few steps onto the Fabubus are like any others onto RVs around the nation but upon reaching the pocket door with the ice-etched logo located behind the driver’s seat, those initial expectations disappear.

“Some people are a little surprised and maybe a little suspect,” said Kirsten DiCarlo, FabUBus’ owner. “Then they walk on and they’re like ‘I can’t believe how big it is; I can’t believe this is really what it is.'”

The 40ft. by 12ft. bus is a mobile salon and spa offering services like massages, manicures, and hair styling.

“The idea was to take the luxurious feeling of a spa and the efficiency of a salon and then add in that convenience of where women spend most of their day,” said DiCarlo who refers to herself as the “Chief Glam Officer”. “The idea of this was that women do deserve to pamper ourselves.”

DiCarlo says she gets it because before becoming the CGO, she was spending 40 plus hours each week working in corporate America, then rushing home and being mom to her four children. She says, oftentimes, she’d want a glam day but feel guilty, canceling whatever nail or hair appointment she had made.

“When we have extra time, we don’t give it to ourselves,” said DiCarlo.  “We give it to other people, our friends, family, jobs.”

DiCarlo thinks a little lipstick and some encouraging words make every woman feel beautiful and she’s hoping she can spread her message around the region and nation.

“I do believe that women that feel beautiful can do beautiful things.”

The RV can go to any spot it can park for events and parties. To book the FabUBus and learn more, visit their website here.

