Sabres hire Jason Botterill as new GM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres have hired Jason Botterill as their new General Manager.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.

IT'S OFFICIAL! Jason Botterill has been named General Manager of the Buffalo Sabres. pic.twitter.com/RSyHIGnJ7c — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) May 11, 2017

Botterill is coming to Buffalo from Pittsburgh, where he served as the Penguins’ Associate General Manager.

“We are very happy to welcome Jason Botterill to the Buffalo Sabres family,” Sabres owner Terry Pegula said. “Jason’s hockey knowledge, experience drafting and developing players, and his approach to management stood out to us during our interview process. Jason has built a solid reputation as a leader that connects strongly with players and staff around him. We are confident he will have a positive impact within our organization and will help us get to our ultimate goal.”

The announcement of Botterill’s hiring comes weeks after the firing of GM Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma.

The two were let go after the Sabres’ losing 33-37-12 record this past season.

Botterill joined the Penguins in 2007. Before his time in NHL front offices, the Alberta native was on the ice with the Sabres during his last three professional seasons as a player.

The Sabres will hold a conference with Botterill at 4 p.m. on Thursday.