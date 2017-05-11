Seven West Seneca East HS students arrested in fight

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Seven West Seneca East Senior High School students were arrested Thursday following a large fight at the high school.

West Seneca Police responded to West Seneca East Senior High School Thursday morning around 10:24 a.m. Upon police arrival and during their subsequent investigation, they arrested seven students on charges of disorderly conduct.

One juvenile student will face discipline through Family Court. All of the offenders were released to their parents and are due in court at a later date.

They will also face discipline through the school district.

The fight occurred on the third floor of the school building, according to West Seneca Superintendent Whitney Vantine.

Vantine said that staff intervened during the fight and did an “excellent” job handling the situation. The school went immediately into lock down following the incident and the halls were cleared. Parents were notified about the event by a message blast from the school district.

Vantine said that it’s not clear what started the fight. No injuries were reported.

The incident will be taken very seriously by the school district, Vantine added.

West Seneca Police will assist the high school in the investigation.

Due to the youth of the offenders, no names are being released at this time.

 

