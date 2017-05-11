Taco Bell to make prom special for two Attica High School students

(Photo courtesy of Taco Bell)

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Taco Bell is rolling out the red carpet for two Attica High School students going to prom.

The fast food restaurant will treat Kristy Mell and boyfriend, Bo White, along with eight of their friends, to a limo and a pre-prom dinner at Taco Bell’s Batavia location on May 12.

The couple’s “promposal” caught the attention of the chain. While dining at the Batavia location, Mell asked white to prom with a sign that read “Bo, you are hot, so, lets TACO bout prom?”

