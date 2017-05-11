WATCH: “A Day in the Arts” happening this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, an event filled with exploration and fun is taking place in Buffalo.

It’s called “A Day in the Arts – An African American Arts Exposition.” The event goes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Saturday, May 13, at the Buffalo School of Visual and Performing Arts.

Event Chair Dr. Thomasina Stenhouse and Saxophonist Joel Nicholas joined News 4’s Brittni Smallwood on Wake Up! Thursday morning.

Watch their interview in the video above.

