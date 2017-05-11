Wegmans potato salad recalled due to labeling error

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Wegmans is recalling potato salad that was sold in stores throughout New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The company says the 48 oz. Family Pack Potato Salad with a use by date of May 7 may have an incorrect back label.

The incorrect label is intended for Greek Potato Salad, and does not list eggs, an allergen, in the ingredient list. The Potato Salad contains eggs.

All products may be returned to a Wegmans service desk for a full refund.

Customers can contact Consumer Affairs at 1-855-934-3663 for more information.

This story was originally published by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.