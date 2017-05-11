White supremacist flyers urge voters to “Keep Lew-Port White”

Related Coverage Lewiston residents disgusted by fliers they call racist

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A racist flyer is again circulating through the Lewiston community, this time through the mail.

Reports of flyers urging Lew-Port School District residents to “Keep Lew-Port White!” began coming Thursday evening.

The flyers claim to be from “The Voice of the Resistance” and endorse two school board candidates, as well as including Nazi imagery.

One of the school board members listed in the flyer, Betty VandenBosch-Warrick, said that the thought of connecting her or the other candidate listed, Sarah Waechter, to any hate group is deeply disturbing.

“I emphatically denounce any group that spreads hatred and bigotry in our community,” VandenBosch wrote in a Facebook post. “I have spoken out against racism, sexism and hate at every opportunity and will continue to do so.”

She added that she believed the Lew-Port community had moved “past the flyers dropped in the dark of night, the Vanguard “newspaper”, and the negative mailings.”

“We all know where this flyer originated. Sarah and I only have one common enemy,” VandenBosch wrote.

In March, dozens of people in Lewiston found baggies in their drivers filled with flyers that they said were clearly racist. On the bottom of the flyers were two hashtags, one that said “Aryan Renaissance Society”.

Chief Frank Previte of Lewiston Village Police said that the department was notified about the flyers Thursday.

They were sent out to people in the village through the mail. Police have no leads currently on who it could be, and said that there was no indication that they are being distributed by the same person as the flyers in March.

Lewiston Police are investigating the case, and said that the flyers do not appear threatening in nature. Police weren’t sure as of Thursday if charges could be brought on the individual or individuals distributing them.

: