Woman fatally struck by car in Amherst

By Published: Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was killed while crossing an Amherst intersection around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Amherst police say a an unnamed 24-year-old woman was crossing Sweet Home Rd. near the Chestnut Ridge intersection when she was struck by a northbound car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has only been identified as an 18-year-old from Niagara Falls.

Roughly six hours earlier, another person was killed in Amherst due to a vehicle accident. Details on that crash can be found here.

Anyone with information on the Sweet Home Rd. crash, which is under investigation, can call police at (716) 689-1311.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s