Woman fatally struck by car in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was killed while crossing an Amherst intersection around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Amherst police say a an unnamed 24-year-old woman was crossing Sweet Home Rd. near the Chestnut Ridge intersection when she was struck by a northbound car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has only been identified as an 18-year-old from Niagara Falls.

Roughly six hours earlier, another person was killed in Amherst due to a vehicle accident. Details on that crash can be found here.

Anyone with information on the Sweet Home Rd. crash, which is under investigation, can call police at (716) 689-1311.