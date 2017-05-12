1 killed in Genesee County crash

TOWN OF BETHANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead following a vehicle accident in Genesee County.

As a car and a truck were headed in opposite directions on Route 63 in the Town of Bethany, the car went over the center line and struck the southbound pickup truck on the vehicle’s side.

The car driver, who was identified as a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene

A female passenger in the car and two people in the truck had non-life threatening injuries.

A third vehicle, which was being used by someone working on a nearby well, was hit, but it did not have significant damage to it.