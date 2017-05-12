“A Taste for Life” helps raise money for lung cancer treatments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people helped raise money to fight lung cancer on Thursday night.

The Saturn Club in Buffalo hosted the seventh annual “A Taste For Life” event.

The money raised will help support lung cancer treatments at Roswell Park.

“Over the years, and especially at Roswell Park, and particularly with the support of our generous donors, there’s been some really exciting developments in the research and the science that offers tremendous hope for people like Sharon and me,” event co-chair Susan Roney said.

“And also so much education has come out of this, that it’s being diagnosed much, much sooner, which helps a great deal,” event co-chair Sharon McCann added.

Last year’s event raised $43,000 for Roswell Park.