“A Taste for Life” helps raise money for lung cancer treatments

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people helped raise money to fight lung cancer on Thursday night.

The Saturn Club in Buffalo hosted the seventh annual “A Taste For Life” event.

The money raised will help support lung cancer treatments at Roswell Park.

“Over the years, and especially at Roswell Park, and particularly with the support of our generous donors, there’s been some really exciting developments in the research and the science that offers tremendous hope for people like Sharon and me,” event co-chair Susan Roney said.

“And also so much education has come out of this, that it’s being diagnosed much, much sooner, which helps a great deal,” event co-chair Sharon McCann added.

Last year’s event raised $43,000 for Roswell Park.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s