Beach at Krull Park in Olcott will be closed all summer

By Published:

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Heavy rains and flooding have caused Krull Park Beach in Olcott to close for the season, before the start of the 2017 swimming season.

Newfane town supervisor Tim Horanburg confirmed Friday that the beach will not be operating this year.

“There’s no way we can open this year,” Horanburg said.

The beach is underwater at this point, and the access roads to reach the beach are gone.

Krull Park will remain open as usual for the summer, and the Olcott Carousel Park will operate normally throughout the season.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s