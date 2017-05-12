Beach at Krull Park in Olcott will be closed all summer

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Heavy rains and flooding have caused Krull Park Beach in Olcott to close for the season, before the start of the 2017 swimming season.

Newfane town supervisor Tim Horanburg confirmed Friday that the beach will not be operating this year.

“There’s no way we can open this year,” Horanburg said.

The beach is underwater at this point, and the access roads to reach the beach are gone.

Krull Park will remain open as usual for the summer, and the Olcott Carousel Park will operate normally throughout the season.