Buffalo Zoo’s new baby reindeer will make his zoo debut Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Zoo’s newest resident will be making his public debut this Sunday.

A male Scandinavian reindeer was born April 18 to six-year-old Solara and three-year-old Apollo. Four possible names for the baby deer- Pulsar, Yukon, Thor, or Max- were chosen by zookeepers. A social media poll will determine the winning name, which will also be announced Sunday.

The announcement is scheduled for noon to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Buffalo Zoo.

The poll can be found on all of the Zoo’s social media pages. Voting closes 5 p.m. Saturday.