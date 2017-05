NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Buffalo man.

Curtis Panell, Jr., is wanted by Niagara Falls Police for probation violations.

His last known address is East Delevan Avenue in Buffalo. Panell is described as 5’11”, 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 867-6161.