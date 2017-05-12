Erie County officials join forces with advocacy group to fight elder abuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s top law enforcement agencies and senior citizen groups are joining forces with Lifespan of Greater Rochester, an advocacy group from Monroe County, to fight elder abuse. Their goal? Bringing those who abuse our seniors to justice.

In Erie County, they are bringing the District Attorney, the Sheriff, and Adult Protection Services together to coordinate the efforts of law enforcement and social service agencies to improve the lives of the county’s silver haired crowd.

While elder abuse is a growing problem, research shows only a fraction of the victims ever report it.

“You feel sad for the victims, who have often lost a lifetime of resources,” Kathy Kanaley with the Center for Elder Law & Justice said. “You feel anger for the perpetrators, often family, who target vulnerable adults. You feel frustrated at times with the system, that always does not work the way you want it to, but today we feel hope.”

The new task force is what is known as an “Enhanced Multi-Disciplinary Team”.

Officials say this new effort will take the protection of the elderly to a whole new level.

Lifespan of Greater Rochester has so far recovered over a million dollars for older victims of abuse, since its inception.