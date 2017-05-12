Former Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun publisher running for city council

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The former publisher of the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun and Journal announced his candidacy for Niagara Falls City Council Friday.

Chris Voccio, who took over as publisher of the Niagara Gazette in Sept. 2014, also had his last day as publisher of both newspapers Friday. Voccio announced in January that he would be retiring in May, when he turns 50.

Voccio, a Rhode Island native, has managed newspapers across the country.

He moved to Niagara Falls to take over as publisher of the Niagara Gazette.

“I fell in love with the place,” Voccio said in a statement. “We have so much going for us, but city government seems to be in its own way.”

Voccio added that he believes that there’s a lack of leadership at city hall and that the council needs a “change agent to help turn things around”.

Voccio served on the board of directors for the United Way of Greater Niagara and the Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce until his May 12 retirement.

Three four-year city council seats will be up for election this November- the seats currently held by council members Charles A. Walker, Andrew P. Touma, and Kristen M. Grandinetti.

A self-described conservative-libertarian Republican, Voccio said his priorities for city council are fiscal responsibility, small business and private-sector development, and public safety.

He is single and lives on 31st Street.

