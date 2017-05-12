The Guess Who, Atlanta Rhythm Section, and more announced to play Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another concert has been announced for the Erie County Fair.

The Guess Who, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Pure Prairie League and Pat Travers Band will play together in one show, part of The Rock of the 70s tour.

The groups will play the fair 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13.

Tickets for Rock of the 70s go on sale 10 a.m. May 18. Tickets are $25 general admission or $30 reserved, and are available through Tickets.com, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at The Fairgrounds main office.

Tickets purchased prior to the day of show include admission to the Erie County Fair on the same day as the concert.

Previously announced concerts for the 2017 Erie County Fair are Jason Derulo (7:30 p.m. Aug. 12) and Sabrina Carpenter (7:30 p.m. Aug. 15).

The 178th Erie County Fair will be held Aug. 9 to Aug. 20.