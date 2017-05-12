The Guess Who, Atlanta Rhythm Section, and more announced to play Erie County Fair

By Published: Updated:
CONTRIBUTED IMAGE

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another concert has been announced for the Erie County Fair.

The Guess Who, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Pure Prairie League and Pat Travers Band will play together in one show, part of The Rock of the 70s tour.

The groups will play the fair 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13.

Tickets for Rock of the 70s go on sale 10 a.m. May 18. Tickets are $25 general admission or $30 reserved, and are available through Tickets.com, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at The Fairgrounds main office.

Tickets purchased prior to the day of show include admission to the Erie County Fair on the same day as the concert.

Previously announced concerts for the 2017 Erie County Fair are Jason Derulo (7:30 p.m. Aug. 12) and Sabrina Carpenter (7:30 p.m. Aug. 15).

The 178th Erie County Fair will be held Aug. 9 to Aug. 20.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s