“Ice house” owner shows damage done by ice

WEST WEBSTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The “ice house” in western New York had people all across the United States talking.

The Webster home, near Rochester, became a global sensation after Lake Ontario’s waters encased it in ice this past March.

The ice has melted since then, but it did some damage to the home, which is owned by Betty Perkins-Carpenter.

“I didn’t think there was anything wrong with it because it looked, as you said, so good from the outside, but when we got into the inside, it was just like ‘Oh my goodness, what happened? How did it get like this?,” she said.

Betty, who is a swim coach and Korean War veteran, saw her home for the first time in two months.