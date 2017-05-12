Lackawanna Fire Department receives 2 new thermal imaging cameras

By Published:

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Lackawanna’s fire department received two life-saving gifts.

Two thermal imaging cameras were donated by the Hazmat Environmental Group.

The fire department only had one camera before while they fought the fire on Ingham St. It assisted them in finding the victims faster.

Lackawanna Fire Chief Ralph Galant said “We were able to bring them out that much quicker,” because of the camera.

MORE | Learn more about that fire here.

The cameras show heat signatures, which also help firefighters find fires behind walls or in smoke-filled rooms, and to help in hazmat situations.

 

