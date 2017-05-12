Lew-Port schools call out messenger of hate that printed racist flyers



LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Lewiston Porter Central School District is firing back, after racist flyers were sent out to voters claiming to promote two women running for the school board, but investigators suspect that was a ruse. The flyers urge voters to, “Keep Lew-Port White”.

Lewiston police and the Niagara County District Attorney are investigating this latest rash of racially-charged flyers, and suspect the perpetrators might have been trying to capitalize on another rash of racist flyers two months ago.

They believe the aim of these latest brochures was to smear the two school board candidates whose names were on those flyers, but authorities do not believe there is a connection between the two sets of white supremacist brochures.

Someone or some group claiming to be the Aryan Resistance or “The Voice of Resistance” sent the flyers out through the mail, with a call “To Keep Lew-Port White”, meaning the Lewiston Porter public schools.

The flyers claim two of the school board candidates, Betty VandenBosch Warrick and Sarah Waechter, are being endorsed by the so-called resistance.

Waechter called the mailings vicious personal attacks, “I do think it is absolutely designed to destroy myself and Betty. I am not sure if it is also designed to perpetuate the Aryan Resistance movement. If that is the case then it is just absolutely disgusting.”

VandenBosch said she opposes everything the racist flyers stand for, “My initial reaction was disgust. To see my name associated with anything to do with racism or hatred of any sort is really disturbing to me. That is not what I am about.”

Lew-Port School Superintendent Paul Casseri said news of the leaflets has spread far and wide, all the way to the highest levels of state government.

“In fact, I got a phone call from the Commissioner of Education, this morning, who has seen this and heard this, and wanted to make sure we were on top of it. She was pleased with what we have done so far, but again, it has gotten all the way to Albany.”

Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said, the leaflets might pose a serious problem for the publisher, but it would be more civil than criminal, “Obviously there is a criminal side of things, and a civil side of things, as well. The things that are on there may be actionable, as far as in a civil court but, as far as a criminal court, at this point, it does not appear to reach that threshold.”

There are four candidates running for the two open seats on the Lew-Port School Board, but no one seems to think the hate literature was the work of the other two candidates.

Investigators, including Chief Previte, and many others in Lewiston said they believe they know who the publisher of those leaflets is, but News 4 called that person on the phone, who refused to even answer our questions.