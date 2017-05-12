Bills introduce GM Brandon Beane

Related Coverage Bills announce Brandon Beane as new GM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Buffalo Bills’ new general manager, Brandon Beane, was introduced on Friday, Bills owner Terry Pegula said he represents exactly what the organization wants in a GM.

Pegula said Beane is highly regarded in the NFL. Before coming to Buffalo, he served as the assistant general manager of the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to that, he spent seven seasons as the team’s director of football operations. Overall, he spent 19 years with the team.

Beane, who was born and raised in North Carolina, said “This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” when referring to his hiring with the Bills.

“When I left the interview, I wanted to be a Buffalo Bill,” Beane said.

In terms of teamwork, Beane appeared open to sharing responsibility, saying it’s not one person’s team, but one that is shared by the organization.

This accented his desire for a collaborative approach with new Head Coach Sean McDermott.

Beane spoke positively of working with McDermott, who also came to Buffalo after being with the Panthers.

#Bills GM Beane: knowing Sean was huge. He's a great man and we have a trust — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) May 12, 2017

#Bills GM Beane: Sean and I have always had a respect. We both worked our way up to where we are. We both started as interns. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) May 12, 2017

Along with McDermott, Beane will have control of the Bills’ 53-man roster. He said Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback, but added that all positions will be an open competition.

During the conference, Beane said the structure is going to be very much like it was in North Carolina.

#Bills GM Beane: Im going to build thru draft. You won't see big splash signings. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) May 12, 2017

#Bills GM Beane: to turn it around we have to get the culture right. the teams at the top have a good culture. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) May 12, 2017

#Bills GM Beane: you have to be able to run the ball and stop the run. you have to look at the what the other team gives you. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) May 12, 2017