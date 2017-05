BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 13 and 1/3 to 16 years in prison for stalking and unlawfully imprisoning his former girlfriend.

Michael Reibel, 40, broke into the woman’s home before abducting her and holding her against her will for hours in July of 2015.

In March, Reibel was found guilty of stalking, criminal contempt, burglary and unlawful imprisonment.

Along with his sentence, Reibel is barred from having any contact with the victim until July 19, 2039.