Man who brought loaded gun into Lackawanna school sentenced

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 20-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced for a criminal weapons charge after he brought a loaded gun into Baker Hall School in Lackawanna in January.

Devonte Ridgeway will serve three and a half years in prison plus five years supervised release.

Ridgeway was charged after bringing a loaded handgun concealed in a backpack onto school grounds. After the backpack triggered metal detector alarms, school staff searched the bag and found a loaded .22 caiber handgun tucked into a sneaker.

Ridgeway escaped from the school and was later apprehended by Lackawanna Police in Holy Cross Cemetery.

He pleaded guilty to second degree criminal possession of a weapon in April.

The judge in the case also issued an order of protection which prevents Ridgeway from having any contact with school employees until July 28, 2028.