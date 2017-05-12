More mobile command centers will be deployed to help with flood concerns near Lake Ontario

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – More Department of Financial Services mobile command centers will be dispatched to the Lake Ontario area to help residents affected by flooding, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.
The addition mobile command centers will be dispatched throughout the Lake Onatrio region Saturday through Wednesday to assist residents with flood-related insurance issues.
Saturday May 13
Wayne County – DFS Mobile Command Center
Saturday, May 13
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Village of Sodus Point
Sodus Point Beach Park
7958 Wickham Blvd
Monroe County – OEM Mobile Command Center with DFS Staff
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Hilton DPW Garage
198 Manitou Road, Hilton NY 14468
Sunday May 14
Cayuga County – DFS Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Village of Fair Haven
Fair Haven Village Hall
14523 Cayuga St.
Orleans County – OEM Mobile Command Center with DFS Staff
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Kent
County Marine Park
Point Breeze Road (Route 98)
Monday May 15
Oswego County – DFS Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Mexico
New York State DOT Maintenance Center
5846 Scenic Ave
Niagara County – OEM Mobile Command Center with DFS Staff
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Newfane
Olcott Fire Company
1691 Lockport – Olcott Rd
Tuesday May 16
Jefferson County – DFS Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Lyme
Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department
11385 NY Route-12E
Wayne County – OEM Mobile Command Center with DFS Staff
Village of Sodus Point
Sodus Point Beach Park
7958 Wickham Blvd
Wednesday May 17
St. Lawrence County – DFS Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
City of Ogdensburg
100 Riverside Ave (The Dobisky Center)
In addition, those who are not able to visit the Mobile Command Centers can call the Department’s Disaster Hotline at 1-800-339-1759, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. for help with insurance-related issues.