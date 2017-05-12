Mother’s Day dream come true

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Misty Dosch never gave up on her dream.

“I really want to be a mom.”

That’s what she told us a year ago.

She and her husband, Eric, tried for six years to have a child.

After not being able to conceive naturally, they tried a different route…adoption.

The couple set up a GoFundMe page to help with the fees, but they only got about 10 percent of their $20 thousand goal. But that didn’t deter them.

“I know it will come. I’m patient,” Eric said.

Their patience has paid off. The pair got a life changing phone call last summer.

“I got a call at work at 2 o’clock and they kind of just dropped the news to us,” Eric said.

A pregnant woman had selected them as the adoptive parents of a baby boy. The Dosches had an hour to decide if this was a match for them. “It was really just the financial situation to see if we were able to come up with the remaining funds that we needed.”

When they got the call, they only had a third of the $30 thousand they needed to complete the adoption.

Misty and Eric started making phone calls and within hours they had what they needed…down to the exact dollar amount.

“I don’t know how it happened so quickly, but it did. I don’t know…the math still doesn’t work in my head,” Misty explained.

Then hours later, the Dosches met their son for the first time. “They put us in a room and they’re like let us go get him. When they wheeled him in, it was just an awesome moment seeing him.”

At 7 pounds, 6 ounces, Lincoln, was the perfect addition to their family.

He even has curly hair. Something Misty’s late mother always wanted in a child of her own. “I miss her a lot for sure, I wish she was around. She always wanted a little boy with curly hair. And she never had a boy. So to have a little boy with curly hair is pretty awesome.”

Even though Misty’s mother won’t be with her physically on Mother’s Day, she’ll have the greatest gift in her arms. The baby she prayed for.

“It’s going to be pretty awesome.”

The Doshes are dedicated to helping others go through the adoption process. They are mentoring others. Here’s a link to their Facebook page if you would like to reach out to them: https://www.facebook.com/babydosch.