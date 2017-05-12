Three arrested for meth, needle after Jamestown traffic stop

By Published: Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop at the intersection of Strong Street and Fulton Street Thursday.

Robert W. Wappat, 24, of Mayville, Martin L. Wenzell, 30, of Mayville, and Casey A. Saeger, 28, of Jamestown, were charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic needle after a quantity of crystal methamphetamine and a needle were found in the vehicle.

Wappat was also charged with a vehicle and traffic violation.

The traffic stop was conducted by a targeted enforcement patrol detail and involved Jamestown Police and New York State Police.

All three suspects were taken to Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.

