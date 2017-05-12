Tonawanda woman charged with stealing $84,000 from relative

Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Town of Tonawanda woman has been charged with second degree grand larceny after $84,000 was discovered missing from a family member’s bank account.

Irene E. Rogenmoser, 63, of Heritage Road, was arrested by City of Tonawanda detectives Friday afternoon after an investigation into the missing funds.

According to Tonawanda Police, it is alleged that Rogenmoser put her name on the family member’s account, and within moments of approval, withdrew $84,000. Police say the family member is elderly and has some memory issues.

The incident was reported by concerned family members and an investigation began in March.

Rogenmoser was held for arraignment.

 

