Two-vehicle crash closes down Niagara Falls Boulevard

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A two-vehicle accident with serious injuries led to Niagara Falls Boulevard being shut down for several hours between Thistle Avenue and Roger Chaffee Drive Friday.

The accident occurred in the 2300 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard near Ted’s Hot Dogs.

According to Amherst Police, a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Amherst woman collided with a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Amherst woman.

Both drivers were transported by Twin City Ambulance to ECMC with serious injuries.

A child in one of the vehicles was transported to Women and Children’s Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information related to the accident can call the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.

Ellicott Creek Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

