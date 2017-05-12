World’s Largest Yard Sale Returns to Hamburg Fairgrounds

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’re still looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, a gift for the grad in your life, or just a treat for yourself, there are a lot of options available this weekend.

Nearly 300 vendors are offering thousands of deals on everything from Amish baked goods to vintage vinyls, toys, jewelry, housewares, antiques, yard art, hunting and camping gear, and so much more.

Doors open for the World’s Largest Yard Sale at 2 p.m. Friday for this season’s indoor/outdoor shopping experience.

Last May, more than 11,000 people turned out to check out the deals.

The World’s Largest Yard Sale runs from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday.