BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man in his 20’s was stabbed Saturday evening near the bus terminal downtown.

An official with the NFTA tells News 4 it happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of South Division and Ellicott Street.

The official said a witness ran into the bus terminal to ask for help.

According to the official, the man was stabbed once in the back and is in stable condition at ECMC.

The attacker has not been found. The stabbing is still under investigation.