Target on Walden Ave. evacuated after bomb threat called in

By Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Cheektowaga Police responded to the Target on Walden Ave. Saturday evening after a someone called the store to report a bomb threat.

Assistant Chief Jim Speyer tells News 4 the store called police around 6:45 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a suspicious package inside the battery recycling bin in the store.

The Target was evacuated.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to the scene as a precaution. The bomb squad did an x-ray of the package.

Asst. Chief Speyer tells us there are no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story, we will provide more updates as we learn the latest information.

 

