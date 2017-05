TOWN OF SHELDON, N.Y. (WIVB)- 23 year-old Jessica Lombardo of Buffalo has died following a two-car accident on Route 20A Saturday.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office says that Lombardo was traveling east on Route 20A near North Sheldon Road when she crossed into the westbound lane.

She collided with a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The Investigation is continuing.