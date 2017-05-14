New reindeer at Buffalo Zoo makes first public appearance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — He’s not in The Avengers, but the newest member of the Buffalo Zoo family made his first public appearance, along with his parents on Mother’s Day.

The zoo gave people their first look at Thor, a Scandinavian reindeer. Thor was born on April 18th, to mother Solara and father Apollo.

Thor was about 12 pounds at birth, but has already doubled his weight since.

“He’s going to continue to grow,” said Todd Geise, the Buffalo Zoo’s Director of Marketing. “He’s working on solid foods now after the first couple of weeks just having his mother’s milk, so he’s going to continue to grow, and grow very fast.”

The name Thor was the winner in an online naming contest the Buffalo Zoo put on. The other possible names were Pulsar, Yukon and Max.

