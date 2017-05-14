Tonawanda Police arrest purse snatchers

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Tonawanda Police have arrested two Niagara County residents following a purse snatching at Tonawanda grocery store.

Police say that 24 year-old Ashly Peace, of North Tonawanda, took a 70 year-old woman’s purse from her cart and attempted to leave. The victimshouted “she took my purse” and a customer entering the grocery store grabbed Peace, attempting to hold her. Police say that is when 25 year-old Jesse Swanson, of Lockport, knocked the customer down in order for Peace to run away.

Tonawanda Police stopped Peace in the parking lot but Swanson fled the store. According to the report, Swanson threw the victim’s wallet and two hypodermic needles while running. Officers were able to catch and arrest Swanson as well as recover the stolen property.

Ashly Peace was charged with 5 counts grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property/credit cards, petit larceny, possession of stolen property/purse and conspiracy 6th.

Jesse Swanson was charged with concealing/destroying evidence, assault 3rd, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, possession of hypodermic needles and conspiracy 6th.

During booking, Swanson had 2 outstanding bench warrants out of Buffalo for larceny and controlled substance. Peace had 2 outstanding bench warrants out of North Tonawanda for larceny and controlled substance.. The two were held for arraignment.