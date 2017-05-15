Boil water advisory issued for Brocton, most of Portland

Published:

BROCTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boil water advisory has been issued for the Village of Brocton.

Water service was shut off to the Chautauqua County village and the Town of Portland, excluding Van Buren Point, so that crews could repair a major leak.

Those who get their water from the village are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute, and then let it cool, until further notice.

This is advised to prevent the possibility of sickness caused by untreated water and harmful microbes.

The order is expected to be lifted by the end of this week.

Those looking for more information can find it here:

