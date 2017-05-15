Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott to throw first pitch at Friday’s Bisons game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Buffalo Bison’s “fridaynightbash” game against the Pawtucket Red Sox May 19.

McDermott was hired as the Buffalo Bills’ head coach earlier this year. He previously served as the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2016. The 2017 season is his 19th in the NFL.

The Bisons’ “fridaynightbash” against Pawtucket begins at 7:05 p.m. It will be proceeded by a Resurgence Brewing “Happy Hour” featuring 14 oz. craft beers for $3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., including live entertainment and food specials.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.bisons.com.