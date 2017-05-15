Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott to throw first pitch at Friday’s Bisons game

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Buffalo Bison’s “fridaynightbash” game against the Pawtucket Red Sox May 19.

McDermott was hired as the Buffalo Bills’ head coach earlier this year. He previously served as the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2016. The 2017 season is his 19th in the NFL.

The Bisons’ “fridaynightbash” against Pawtucket begins at 7:05 p.m. It will be proceeded by a Resurgence Brewing “Happy Hour” featuring 14 oz. craft beers for $3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., including live entertainment and food specials.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.bisons.com.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s