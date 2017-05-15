DEC to join Mobile Command Centers to help with Lake Ontario flooding

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y., (WIVB) – Representatives from the New York State Department of Conservation and Division of Homeland Security will join Emergency Response Mobile Command Centers over the next five days along areas of Lake Ontario affected by flooding.

The representatives will join representatives from the state’s Department of Financial Services, who have already been deployed via mobile command centers to help residents affected by flooding with their insurance claims.

DEC officials will provide on-site permitting and work with property owners to address erosion. They will also offer technical guidance, answer questions on the Storm Recovery General Permit, and describe the specific types of repair and stabilization work authorized.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Emergency Management also continues to coordinate with local and county partners to monitor the rising levels of Lake Ontario.

The scheduled mobile command centers are as follows:
Monday May 15

Oswego County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Mexico
New York State DOT Maintenance Center
5846 Scenic Ave

Niagara County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Newfane
Olcott Fire Company
1691 Lockport – Olcott Rd

Tuesday May 16

Jefferson County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Lyme
Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department
11385 NY Route-12E

Wayne County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Village of Sodus Point
Sodus Point Beach Park
7958 Wickham Blvd

Wednesday May 17

St. Lawrence County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
City of Ogdensburg
100 Riverside Ave (The Dobisky Center)

Thursday, May 18

Orleans County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Kent
County Marine Park
Point Breeze Road (Route 98)

Monroe County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Hilton DPW Garage
198 Manitou Road, Hilton NY 14468

Friday, May 19

Cayuga County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Village of Fair Haven
Fair Haven Village Hall
14523 Cayuga St.

St. Lawrence County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
City of Ogdensburg
100 Riverside Ave (The Dobisky Center)

Saturday, May 20

Niagara County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Newfane
Olcott Fire Company
1691 Lockport – Olcott Rd.

Oswego County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Mexico
New York State DOT Maintenance Center
5846 Scenic Ave

Sunday, May 21

Wayne – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Village of Sodus Point
Sodus Point Beach Park
7958 Wickham Blvd

Jefferson – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Lyme
Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department
11385 NY Route-12E

Those who are not able to visit the Mobile Command Centers can call the Department’s Disaster Hotline at 1-800-339-1759, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 8 p.m. for help with insurance-related issues.

