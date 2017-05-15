DEC to join Mobile Command Centers to help with Lake Ontario flooding

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y., (WIVB) – Representatives from the New York State Department of Conservation and Division of Homeland Security will join Emergency Response Mobile Command Centers over the next five days along areas of Lake Ontario affected by flooding.
The representatives will join representatives from the state’s Department of Financial Services, who have already been deployed via mobile command centers to help residents affected by flooding with their insurance claims.
DEC officials will provide on-site permitting and work with property owners to address erosion. They will also offer technical guidance, answer questions on the Storm Recovery General Permit, and describe the specific types of repair and stabilization work authorized.
The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Emergency Management also continues to coordinate with local and county partners to monitor the rising levels of Lake Ontario.
The scheduled mobile command centers are as follows:
Monday May 15
Oswego County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Mexico
New York State DOT Maintenance Center
5846 Scenic Ave
Niagara County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Newfane
Olcott Fire Company
1691 Lockport – Olcott Rd
Tuesday May 16
Jefferson County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Lyme
Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department
11385 NY Route-12E
Wayne County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Village of Sodus Point
Sodus Point Beach Park
7958 Wickham Blvd
Wednesday May 17
St. Lawrence County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
City of Ogdensburg
100 Riverside Ave (The Dobisky Center)
Thursday, May 18
Orleans County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Kent
County Marine Park
Point Breeze Road (Route 98)
Monroe County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Hilton DPW Garage
198 Manitou Road, Hilton NY 14468
Friday, May 19
Cayuga County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Village of Fair Haven
Fair Haven Village Hall
14523 Cayuga St.
St. Lawrence County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
City of Ogdensburg
100 Riverside Ave (The Dobisky Center)
Saturday, May 20
Niagara County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Newfane
Olcott Fire Company
1691 Lockport – Olcott Rd.
Oswego County – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Mexico
New York State DOT Maintenance Center
5846 Scenic Ave
Sunday, May 21
Wayne – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Village of Sodus Point
Sodus Point Beach Park
7958 Wickham Blvd
Jefferson – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Lyme
Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department
11385 NY Route-12E
Those who are not able to visit the Mobile Command Centers can call the Department’s Disaster Hotline at 1-800-339-1759, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 8 p.m. for help with insurance-related issues.