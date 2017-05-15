Dunkirk Police: Man assaults officer during Sunday incident

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk police say an officer was assaulted during an arrest on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m. that day, police responded to a domestic incident on Canary St.

While there, they say Carlos Alvarado, 42, grabbed a woman by the back of the neck before shoving her forward.

Police say they tried to take Alvarado into custody at that point, but he “struggled violently” with them.

During this time, police say an officer was injured and taken to Brooks Hospital. The officer was treated and released.

Alvarado was charged with assault, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and harassment.

He was committed to the Chautauqua County Jail on $50,000 bail.