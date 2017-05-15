Dunkirk Police: Man assaults officer during Sunday incident

By Published: Updated:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk police say an officer was assaulted during an arrest on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m. that day, police responded to a domestic incident on Canary St.

While there, they say Carlos Alvarado, 42, grabbed a woman by the back of the neck before shoving her forward.

Police say they tried to take Alvarado into custody at that point, but he “struggled violently” with them.

During this time, police say an officer was injured and taken to Brooks Hospital. The officer was treated and released.

Alvarado was charged with assault, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and harassment.

He was committed to the Chautauqua County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s