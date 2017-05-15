Eight people dead over the weekend in Erie County in suspected overdoses

By Published: Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, NY— Eight suspected fatal drug overdoses have been reported in Erie County since Saturday afternoon, the Erie County Department of Health’s Medical Examiner’s Office reported Monday.

An additional three suspected fatal overdoses were reported outside of Erie County.

This brings the 2017 overdose count to 40 confirmed fatalities and 122 suspected cases which are awaiting toxicology results.

According to the ECDOH, it’s speculated that this latest rash of overdoses has resulted from individuals using a combination of drugs such as fentanyl and cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, and fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s