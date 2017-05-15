Eight people dead over the weekend in Erie County in suspected overdoses

ERIE COUNTY, NY— Eight suspected fatal drug overdoses have been reported in Erie County since Saturday afternoon, the Erie County Department of Health’s Medical Examiner’s Office reported Monday.

An additional three suspected fatal overdoses were reported outside of Erie County.

This brings the 2017 overdose count to 40 confirmed fatalities and 122 suspected cases which are awaiting toxicology results.

According to the ECDOH, it’s speculated that this latest rash of overdoses has resulted from individuals using a combination of drugs such as fentanyl and cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, and fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.